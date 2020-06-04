Vail Resorts: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) _ Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $152.5 million.

The Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had profit of $3.74 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.67 per share.

The ski resort operator posted revenue of $694.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $612.9 million.

Vail Resorts shares have fallen 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $206.97, a decline of 5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTN