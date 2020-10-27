https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/business/article/Utah-Medical-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15677764.php
Utah Medical: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
MIDVALE, Utah (AP) _ Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $2.9 million.
The Midvale, Utah-based company said it had profit of 80 cents per share.
The medical device maker posted revenue of $10.5 million in the period.
Utah Medical shares have decreased 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 9% in the last 12 months.
