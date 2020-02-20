United Insurance: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) _ United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Saint Petersburg, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 36 cents per share.

The property and casualty insurance company posted revenue of $210.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $200.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $29.9 million, or 70 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $799.1 million.

United Insurance shares have dropped 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $10.27, a decline of 38% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UIHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UIHC