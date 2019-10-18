United Financial: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ United Financial Bancorp Inc. (UBNK) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $12.7 million.

The bank, based in Hartford, Connecticut, said it had earnings of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 27 cents per share.

The holding company for United Bank posted revenue of $81.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $55.6 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

United Financial shares have decreased 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 15% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UBNK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UBNK