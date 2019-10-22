https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/business/article/United-Community-Financial-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-14554046.php
United Community Financial: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) _ United Community Financial Corp. (UCFC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $10.5 million.
On a per-share basis, the Youngstown, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 22 cents.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $36.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $28.6 million.
United Community Financial shares have climbed 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $11.27, a rise of 25% in the last 12 months.
