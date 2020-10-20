United Community Banks: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. (AP) _ United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $47.6 million.

The bank, based in Blairsville, Georgia, said it had earnings of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 55 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $190.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $177.1 million, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $167.5 million.

United Community Banks shares have fallen 37% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $19.58, a drop of 33% in the last 12 months.

