Ultra Petroleum: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) _ Ultra Petroleum Corp. (UPLCQ) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $217.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of $1.10. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 12 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $130.1 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit 3 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 43 cents.

