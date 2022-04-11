Ultra Clean, NIO fall; AT&T, SailPoint rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Twitter Inc., up 78 cents to $47.01.

The social media company's largest investor, billionaire Elon Musk, abandoned plans to join its board of directors.

Shopify Inc., up $14.20 to $617.38.

The cloud-based commerce company's board of directors approved a 10-for-1 stock split.

Lowe's Companies Inc., down $2.07 to $204.59.

The home improvement retailer named Brandon Sink its new chief financial officer.

NIO Inc., down 30 cents to $19.70.

The Chinese electric vehicle maker is reportedly postponing deliveries because of COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc., up $14.46 to $64.05.

Private equity firm Thoma Bravo is buying the identity governance software developer for $6.9 billion.

Veru Inc., up $7.93 to $12.28.

The biopharmaceutical company gave investors an encouraging update on a potential COVID-19 treatment.

AT&T Inc., up $1.41 to $19.63.

The telecommunications company completed the spin-off of its WarnerMedia unit.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc., down $3.27 to $32.74.

The chipmaking equipment services company gave investors a discouraging first-quarter financial update.