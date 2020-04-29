Ultra Clean: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) _ Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $9.4 million.

The Hayward, California-based company said it had net income of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 52 cents per share.

The chipmaking equipment services company posted revenue of $320.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Ultra Clean expects its per-share earnings to range from 40 cents to 56 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $290 million to $330 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Ultra Clean shares have fallen 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $18.74, an increase of 56% in the last 12 months.

