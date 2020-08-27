Ulta: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) _ Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $8.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bolingbrook, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 73 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The beauty products retailer posted revenue of $1.23 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.24 billion.

Ulta shares have dropped 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $223.95, a drop of 32% in the last 12 months.

