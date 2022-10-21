Ukrainian forces pile pressure on Russian-held Kherson

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces piled pressure on Russian positions in occupied Kherson, targeting resupply routes across a major river while inching closer Friday to making a full-scale assault on one of the first urban areas Russia captured after invading the country.
As many as 2,000 Russian draftees have poured into the Kherson region - one of four provinces illegally annexed by Moscow - “to replenish losses and strengthen units on the front line," according to the Ukrainian army's general staff.