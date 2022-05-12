Russia hits Ukraine’s east as Finland moves toward NATO bid OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI, Associated Press May 12, 2022 Updated: May 12, 2022 5:14 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of27 In this photo provided by Azov Special Forces Regiment of the Ukrainian National Guard Press Office, an Azov Special Forces Regiment's serviceman, injured during fighting against Russian forces, poses for a photographer inside the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (Dmytro 'Orest' Kozatskyi/Azov Special Forces Regiment of the Ukrainian National Guard Press Office via AP) Dmytro 'Orest' Kozatskyi/AP Show More Show Less
2 of27 In this photo provided by Azov Special Forces Regiment of the Ukrainian National Guard Press Office, an Azov Special Forces Regiment's serviceman, injured during fighting against Russian forces, poses for a photographer inside the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (Dmytro 'Orest' Kozatskyi/Azov Special Forces Regiment of the Ukrainian National Guard Press Office via AP) Dmytro 'Orest' Kozatskyi/AP Show More Show Less 3 of27
4 of27 Finland's President Sauli Niinisto makes a point during a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Britain has signed a security assurance with Sweden which like its neighbor Finland is pondering whether to join NATO following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, pledging to "bolster military ties" in the event of a crisis and support both countries should they come under attack. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
5 of27 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, and Finland's President Sauli Niinisto sign a security assurance, at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Britain has signed a security assurance with Sweden and its neighbor Finland, that are both pondering whether to join NATO following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, pledging to "bolster military ties" in the event of a crisis and support both countries should they come under attack. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less 6 of27
7 of27 Destroyed Russian military vehicles lie in a garbage dump in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
8 of27 A Ukrainian serviceman stands next to the body of a suspected Russian soldier, in the village of Vilkhivka, recently retaken by Ukraininan forces near Kharkiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 9, 2022. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less 9 of27
10 of27 A Ukrainian emergency worker stands next to the bodies of Russian soldiers in the village of Vilkhivka, recently retaken by Ukrainian forces near Kharkiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 9, 2022. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less
11 of27 Volunteers exhume the bodies of civilians killed by Russian shelling in the village of Stepaky, close to Kharkiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Andrii Marienko/AP Show More Show Less 12 of27
13 of27 German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, right, and Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova talk as they stand near a mass grave in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
14 of27 German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, right, and Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova talk as they stand near a mass grave in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less 15 of27
16 of27 Police and volunteers exhume the bodies of civilians killed by Russian shelling in the village of Stepaky, close to Kharkiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Andrii Marienko/AP Show More Show Less
17 of27 A woman with a child from Siversk look though the window of a bus during evacuation near Lyman, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less 18 of27
19 of27 A girl with her grandparents from Lyman ride in the bus during evacuation near Lyman, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
20 of27 A spectator holds up a sign during the soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Ukraine's national soccer team at Borussia Park, Monchengladbach, Germany, Wednesday May 11, 2022. (Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP) Federico Gambarini/AP Show More Show Less 21 of27
22 of27 Yura Nechyporenko, 15, places a chocolate at the grave of his father Ruslan Nechyporenko at the cemetery in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, April 21, 2022. The teen survived an execution attempt by Russian soldiers while his father was killed, and now his family seeks justice. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less
23 of27 Yura Nechyporenko, 15, hugs his uncle Andriy Nechyporenko above the grave of his father Ruslan Nechyporenko at the cemetery in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, April 21, 2022. The teen survived an execution attempt by Russian soldiers while his father was killed, and now his family seeks justice. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less 24 of27
25 of27 Maksym, 3, is photographed with his brother, Dmytro, 16, on top of a destroyed Russian tank, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, May 8, 2022. An interminable and unwinnable war in Europe? That's what NATO leaders fear and are bracing for as Russia's war in Ukraine grinds into its third month with little sign of a decisive military victory for either side, and no resolution in sight. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
26 of27 An Ukrainian firefighter works near a destroyed building on the outskirts of Odesa, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The Ukrainian military said Russian forces fired seven missiles a day earlier from the air at the crucial Black Sea port of Odesa, hitting a shopping center and a warehouse. Max Pshybyshevsky/AP Show More Show Less
27 of27
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces unleashed airstrikes on the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the besieged city of Mariupol and pressed their advance on towns across the country's east, Ukraine’s military said Thursday.
As the war, which has ground to a stalemate, wrought more death and upheaval, its globe-shaking repercussions spread, with Finland announcing plans to end decades of neutrality and seek NATO membership.
Written By
OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI