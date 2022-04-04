Russia faces global outrage over bodies in Ukraine's streets OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and NEBI QENA, Associated Press April 4, 2022 Updated: April 4, 2022 4:54 p.m.
BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Moscow faced global revulsion and accusations of war crimes Monday after the Russian pullout from the outskirts of Kyiv revealed streets strewn with corpses of what appeared to be civilians, some of whom had seemingly been killed at close range.
The grisly images of battered bodies left out in the open or hastily buried led to calls for tougher sanctions against the Kremlin, namely a cutoff of fuel imports from Russia. Germany and France reacted by expelling dozens of Russian diplomats, suggesting they were spies, and U.S. President Joe Biden said Russian leader Vladimir Putin should be tried for war crimes.
Written By
OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and NEBI QENA