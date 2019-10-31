USA Truck: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

VAN BUREN, Ark. (AP) _ USA Truck Inc. (USAK) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $1.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Van Buren, Arkansas-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The truckload carrier posted revenue of $130.9 million in the period.

USA Truck shares have declined 47% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $7.93, a fall of 60% in the last 12 months.

