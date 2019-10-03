In this Sept. 25, 2019, photo a realtor's sign sits outside a house for sale in Jackson, Miss. On Thursday, Oct. 3, Freddie Mac reports on this week’s average U.S. mortgage rates.

In this Sept. 25, 2019, photo a realtor's sign sits outside a house for sale in Jackson, Miss. On Thursday, Oct. 3, Freddie Mac reports on this week’s average U.S. mortgage rates.

Photo: Rogelio V. Solis, AP