US long-term mortgage rates steady; 30-year at 3.65%
Photo: Rogelio V. Solis, AP
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates held steady this week, offering a potential boon to homebuyers amid an uncertain economic outlook.
Mortgage rates have been running near historic lows, though average rates for the key 30-year loan showed volatile swings last month. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage edged up to 3.65% from 3.64% last week. By contrast, the average rate stood at 4.71% a year ago.
The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans slipped this week to 3.14% from 3.16% last week.
