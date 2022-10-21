UPS AND DOWNS NEW YORK (AP) — The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks and warrants that have gone up the most and down the most based on percent of change.
|1HuadiIntl
|58.92
|+29.92
|Up103.2
|2AkousInc
|13.23
|+5.84
|Up
|79.0
|3Microvasth
|2.50
|+.93
|Up
|59.2
|4AVEOPhh
|14.76
|+4.74
|Up
|47.3
|5AehrTestSysh
|20.82
|+6.05
|Up
|41.0
|6TangoThr
|7.25
|+2.08
|Up
|40.2
|7Missfreshrs
|2.52
|+.69
|Up
|37.7
|8KLXEnSv
|12.82
|+3.50
|Up
|37.6
|9MacroGenics
|4.80
|+1.28
|Up
|36.4
|10CleanEnergy
|6.63
|+1.76
|Up
|36.1
|11JanuxTher
|17.50
|+4.46
|Up
|34.2
|12SelasLifSc
|2.54
|+.63
|Up
|33.0
|13DeciblTher
|3.93
|+.97
|Up
|32.8
|14MomntvGlb
|7.65
|+1.85
|Up
|31.9
|15VOXXIntl
|8.13
|+1.86
|Up
|29.6
|16CricutInc
|12.00
|+2.66
|Up
|28.5
|17BrillntErA
|8.58
|+1.86
|Up
|27.7
|18MerrimckPh
|4.26
|+.92
|Up
|27.5
|19PacBiosciCA
|7.77
|+1.67
|Up
|27.4
|20RegettiCmpn
|2.05
|+.44
|Up
|27.3
|21DomoIncB
|17.96
|+3.78
|Up
|26.7
|22NVECorp
|60.24
|+12.57
|Up
|26.4
|23DolphnEn
|3.00
|+.63
|Up
|26.3
|24NetflixInc
|289.57
|+59.57
|Up
|25.9
|25PayaHldA
|7.49
|+1.54
|Up
|25.9
|DOWNS
|Name LastChgPct.
|1AgrifyCorprs
|2.22
|—12.28
|Off
|84.7
|2MinervNeurs
|3.18
|—10.25
|Off
|76.3
|3NGMBioph
|4.58
|—6.97
|Off
|60.3
|4IntLivgApn
|2.70
|—3.81
|Off
|58.5
|5OlaplexHld
|4.05
|—5.00
|Off
|55.2
|6Salariusrs
|2.17
|—2.36
|Off
|52.0
|79MetersBiors
|2.18
|—1.96
|Off
|47.3
|8MilestPhrm
|5.11
|—3.38
|Off
|39.8
|9SHFHldgAn
|2.56
|—1.67
|Off
|39.5
|10TalarisTh
|1.42
|—
|.88
|Off
|38.3
|11KalaPhrmars
|8.00
|—4.55
|Off
|36.3
|12FLJGrpLtd
|1.51
|—
|.82
|Off
|35.1
|13LmfAcqOpun
|5.99
|—3.11
|Off
|34.2
|14AnebuloPh
|1.79
|—
|.91
|Off
|33.7
|15SentiBiosc
|2.29
|—
|.98
|Off
|30.0
|16CandelThr
|1.80
|—
|.74
|Off
|29.1
|17FstIntntBcp
|22.38
|—9.16
|Off
|29.0
|18SVBFinlGrp
|230.03
|—87.74
|Off
|27.6
|19FulcrumTh
|5.43
|—2.07
|Off
|27.6
|20IN8bio
|1.48
|—
|.53
|Off
|26.4
|21T2Biosysrs
|1.71
|—
|.61
|Off
|26.3
|22Hempaccon
|2.06
|—
|.72
|Off
|25.9
|23AtlisMotrAn
|13.70
|—4.74
|Off
|25.7
|24UnityBiotchrs
|2.93
|—
|.99
|Off
|25.3
|25SyrosPhrmrs
|4.44
|—1.33
|Off
|23.1
|—————————