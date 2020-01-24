https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/business/article/UPS-AND-DOWNS-NEW-YORK-AP-The-following-15002682.php
UPS AND DOWNS NEW YORK (AP) — The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks and warrants that have gone up the most and down the most based on percent of change.
|1
|TranWEnt rs
|5.27
|+2.91
|Up123.3
|2
|AldHlthPd
|2.90
|+1.30
|Up 81.6
|3
|TrilliumThera
|4.51 +1.84
|Up 68.7
|4
|KaleidoBio n
|7.61
|+2.69
|Up 54.7
|5
|Soligenix h
|2.96
|+ .87
|Up 41.6
|6
|EveloBiosc
|6.01
|+1.67
|Up 38.5
|7
|Novavax rs
|7.80
|+2.06
|Up 35.9
|8
|Vaccinex
|6.90
|+1.81
|Up 35.5
|9
|OneStopSys
|2.75
|+ .70
|Up 34.1
|10
|OysterPtPh n
|34.43 +8.16
|Up 31.1
|11
|MediacoHld n
|5.90 +1.35
|Up 29.7
|12
|SLM Corp
|11.48
|+2.62
|Up 29.6
|13
|CVD Equip
|4.73
|+1.06
|Up 29.0
|14
|InovioPharm
|4.24
|+ .95
|Up 28.9
|15
|SolenoTher
|3.64 + .79
|Up 27.7
|16
|eHealth Inc
|123.26 +26.45
|Up 27.3
|17
|LakelndInd
|13.74
|+2.77
|Up 25.3
|18
|Atreca n
|18.48
|+3.64
|Up 24.5
|19
|SAExplorat
|3.02 + .58
|Up 23.8
|20
|VirBiotech n
|19.95
|+3.57
|Up 21.8
|21
|CasaSyst
|4.69
|+ .83
|Up 21.5
|22
|10xGenom n
|100.79 +17.16
|Up 20.5
|23
|Accuray
|3.93
|+ .65
|Up 19.8
|24
|EverQuote
|38.42
|+6.32
|Up 19.7
|25
|ArTaraTh rs
|33.50
|+5.50
|Up 19.6
|DOWNS
|Name
|Last
|Chg
|Pct.
|1
|SundEngy rs
|11.17 —4.55
|Off 28.9
|2
|YRC Wwde
|2.21
|— .84
|Off 27.5
|3
|OriginAgr h
|7.05 —2.33
|Off 24.8
|4
|Cemtrex rs
|1.53
|— .49
|Off 24.3
|5
|FuelCellE rs
|1.82
|— .58
|Off 24.2
|6
|QuickLog rs
|5.76
|—1.83
|Off 24.1
|7
|SundialGrw n
|2.63
|— .83
|Off 24.0
|8
|RigNet
|4.67
|—1.41
|Off 23.2
|9
|AltusMidstr
|2.06
|— .59
|Off 22.3
|10
|JiayinGrp n
|4.16
|—1.19
|Off 22.2
|11
|AutolusTh
|9.76
|—2.79
|Off 22.2
|12
|Calyxt Inc
|5.69
|—1.61
|Off 22.1
|13
|GolarLNGLtd
|11.29 —3.18
|Off 22.0
|14
|SyndaxPhrm
|7.04 —1.98
|Off 22.0
|15
|Xunlei Ltd
|4.40
|—1.17
|Off 21.0
|16
|ArrowhPhrm
|44.61 —11.81
|Off 20.9
|17
|CounterPath
|2.09 — .55 Off 20.8
|18
|DurectCorp
|2.00
|— .51
|Off 20.3
|19
|SierrOnc g hrs
|12.75 —3.25 Off 20.3
|20
|HutchChMed
|23.48 —5.93 Off 20.2
|21
|Tellurian
|6.99
|—1.70
|Off 19.6
|22
|BallardPwr
|9.70
|—2.34
|Off 19.4
|23
|Momo
|30.05
|—7.24
|Off 19.4
|24
|SafeT Gr hrs
|2.58
|— .62
|Off 19.4
|25
|OasisPetrol
|2.40
|— .57
|Off 19.2
