1CounterPath 3.92 +2.94 Up300.0
2TrilliumThera 2.75 +1.49 Up118.3
3GeneticTchrs 4.11 +2.16 Up110.8
4AppGenetTech 7.84 +3.66 Up 87.6
5OriginAgrh 10.24 +4.78 Up 87.4
6ArTaraThrs 30.00 +11.20 Up 59.6
7LaJollaPhm 6.00 +2.11 Up 54.2
8LiminalBion 12.93 +4.49 Up 53.2
9AridisPhr 7.09 +2.39 Up 50.8
10VenusConcrs 6.66 +2.18 Up 48.7
11TownSports 2.64 +.86 Up 48.3
12SorrentoTher 4.76 +1.42 Up 42.5
13LMPAuton 27.00 +7.73 Up 40.1
14PFSweb 4.91 +1.38 Up 39.1
15KalaPhrma 5.33 +1.50 Up 39.0
16CyclerThera 3.41 +.95 Up 38.6
17aTyrPharrs 5.90 +1.64 Up 38.5
18MenloTher 5.61 +1.54 Up 37.8
19OdysMarh 4.44 +1.19 Up 36.6
20CollPlantBio 8.32 +2.22 Up 36.4
21AppliedThern 40.56 +10.66 Up 35.7
22Centogenen 14.46 +3.66 Up 33.9
23HabitRest 13.92 +3.41 Up 32.4
24FiveStarrs 4.78 +1.17 Up 32.4
25AtomeraInc 4.17 +1.02 Up 32.4
DOWNS
Name LastChgPct.
1InpixonCprs 4.05 —16.43 Off 80.2
2PortolaPhrm 14.76 —9.22 Off 38.4
3OsmoticaPh 4.90 —2.08 Off 29.8
4DataseaInc 1.98 .72 Off 26.7
5EyegatePhrs 7.51 —2.11 Off 21.9
6Synthesishrs 7.01 —1.82 Off 20.6
7HothTheran 5.13 —1.29 Off 20.1
8NeoleukinTh 8.75 —2.10 Off 19.4
9GulfportEn 2.33 .55 Off 19.1
10CapstnTurbrs 2.97 .66 Off 18.2
11ProteosThh 1.89 .42 Off 18.2
12Youngevity 2.87 .60 Off 17.3
13SilvrSunTc 3.45 .72 Off 17.3
14ConstllPh 37.67 —7.71 Off 17.0
15IntraCellular 25.90 —5.27 Off 16.9
16FreightCarlf 1.77 .35 Off 16.5
17MirumPhrn 19.24 —3.79 Off 16.5
18MonakerGrp 1.83 .36 Off 16.2
19KrystalBio 50.17 —9.48 Off 15.9
20LonestRsc 2.24 .42 Off 15.8
21NuCana 5.04 .94 Off 15.7
22PainTherap 8.15 —1.50 Off 15.5
23SolidBiosc 3.60 .66 Off 15.4
24MamEnrgy 1.80 .32 Off 15.1
25SavaraIncrs 3.46 .61 Off 15.0
—————————