1AlderBioPhm 18.64 +8.58 Up 85.3
2AvadelPharm 3.37 +1.21 Up 56.0
3SPIEngyrs 3.52 +1.22 Up 53.0
4LexiconPhm 3.56 +1.22 Up 52.1
5Aravivers 8.35 +2.57 Up 44.5
6Replimune 16.87 +4.44 Up 35.7
7electrCore 5.00 +1.25 Up 33.3
8CyclerThera 14.54 +3.40 Up 30.5
9KaziaThera 3.43 +.78 Up 29.4
10CescaTherrsh 5.33 +1.06 Up 24.8
11ArcturusTh 13.22 +2.61 Up 24.6
12EnphaseEgy 27.47 +5.39 Up 24.4
13AssembBio 14.11 +2.76 Up 24.3
14GWGHldgs 10.70 +2.02 Up 23.3
15HuttigBldg 2.21 +.41 Up 22.8
16Vaccinex 7.31 +1.34 Up 22.4
17DurectCorp 2.14 +.39 Up 22.3
18PeckCoHldh 5.05 +.90 Up 21.7
19EdesaBiothrs 6.65 +1.15 Up 20.9
20AnavexLfScirs 3.53 +.61 Up 20.9
21HlthInsInnov 23.48 +3.86 Up 19.7
22MenusNV 20.00 +3.25 Up 19.4
23ExicureIncn 3.10 +.50 Up 19.2
24CocrystlPhr 2.14 +.34 Up 18.6
25CurisInc 2.45 +.38 Up 18.4
DOWNS
Name LastChgPct.
1Overstk.com 14.97 —9.96 Off 40.0
2USATechlf 4.99 —3.14 Off 38.6
3Francescasrs 11.16 —6.98 Off 38.5
4OnconovThrs 1.60 .90 Off 36.0
5ZynerbaPhm 8.26 —3.93 Off 32.2
6EnduranIntl 4.01 —1.68 Off 29.5
7Roku 108.05 —39.50 Off 26.8
8VivevMedrsh 6.17 —2.23 Off 26.5
9ChkPntTh 2.15 .69 Off 24.3
10OperaLtd 10.10 —3.09 Off 23.4
11WillisLseFn 56.90 —17.10 Off 23.1
12ParatekPhm 4.45 —1.31 Off 22.7
13YRCWwde 3.56 —1.04 Off 22.6
14FunkoInc 21.92 —5.47 Off 20.0
15CodaOctopus 8.73 —2.09 Off 19.3
16SundialGrwn 7.07 —1.68 Off 19.2
17NatlVisHld 24.93 —5.72 Off 18.7
18GaiamIncA 7.48 —1.69 Off 18.4
19RamacoResc 3.86 .86 Off 18.2
20scPharmac 5.93 —1.32 Off 18.2
21JiayinGrpn 13.60 —2.97 Off 17.9
22HothTheran 4.40 .94 Off 17.5
23NCSMultistg 2.13 .45 Off 17.4
24MorphicHldn 17.77 —3.71 Off 17.3
25NN Inc 7.11 —1.47 Off 17.1
—————————