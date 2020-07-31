https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/business/article/UPS-AND-DOWNS-15450279.php
UPS AND DOWNS
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2019.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1VEckOilSvc
|173.86
|3.30
|124.93+111.68
|+842.9
|2VanECoal
|80.00
|5.41
|72.33
|+62.44
|+631.3
|3Nautilus
|15
|11.59
|1.20
|10.43
|+8.68
|+496.0
|4EastmKodak
|60.00
|1.50
|21.85
|+17.20
|+369.9
|5UBS3xInvCrd
|41.92
|3.36
|17.05
|+13.25
|+348.7
|6Vapotherm
|54.15
|6.86
|52.24
|+40.08
|+329.6
|7CgpVelInvCrd
|39.53
|3.11
|14.75
|+11.23
|+319.0
|8GSXTeched
|92.00
|22.70
|89.12
|+67.26
|+307.7
|9OwensMinor
|11
|16.95
|3.63
|16.08
|+10.91
|+211.0
|10SeaLtd
|129.72
|35.61
|122.20
|+81.98
|+203.8
|11VEckVcREr
|41.53
|7.97
|40.06
|+26.63
|+198.3
|12DRDGOLD
|18.05
|3.06
|15.12
|+9.99
|+194.7
|13Wayfair
|267.43
|21.70
|266.09+175.72
|+194.4
|14AtentoSA
|60
|18.59
|.75
|8.35
|+5.47
|+189.9
|15Teladoc
|240.00
|81.30
|237.63+153.91
|+183.8
|16TwilioInc
|277.42
|68.06
|277.42+179.14
|+182.3
|17VivintSolar
|23.75
|3.17
|20.34
|+13.08
|+180.2
|18ChinOnlEduc
|37.19
|9.50
|26.21
|+16.39
|+166.9
|19ArconicIncn
|19.69
|6.00
|16.29
|+10.08
|+162.3
|20Shopify
|1107.92
|305.30
|1024.00+626.42
|+157.6
|21Calix
|21.58
|5.61
|20.51
|+12.51
|+156.4
|22CampWrlHl
|39.24
|3.40
|36.62
|+21.88
|+148.4
|23Farfetch
|25.84
|5.99
|25.63
|+15.28
|+147.6
|24Bill.cmHldn
|97.84
|23.61
|93.11
|+55.06
|+144.7
|25VistaOutdoor
|57
|17.48
|4.29
|17.15
|+9.67
|+129.3
|26LumberLiq
|23.45
|3.77
|22.32
|+12.55
|+128.5
|27UtdNatrlFd
|23.38
|5.00
|19.85
|+11.09
|+126.6
|28AtHomeGr
|14
|13.54
|1.20
|12.42
|+6.92
|+125.8
|29ChannelAdv
|22.00
|4.39
|20.37
|+11.33
|+125.3
|30K12
|33
|51.38
|15.06
|45.79
|+25.44
|+125.0
|31DrxRegBkB
|83.63
|18.41
|40.76
|+22.39
|+121.8
|32GreenDot
|24
|54.39
|14.20
|50.69
|+27.39
|+117.6
|33DaqoNewEn
|36
|119.26
|41.59
|110.91
|+59.71
|+116.6
|34BostonBeer
|99
|845.70
|290.02
|810.44+432.59
|+114.5
|35Chegg
|81.03
|25.89
|80.97
|+43.06
|+113.6
|36CSSInds
|9.40
|3.75
|9.40
|+4.99
|+113.2
|37Square
|133.81
|32.33
|129.85
|+67.29
|+107.6
|38EmergentBio
|63
|114.13
|46.37
|111.24
|+57.29
|+106.2
|39VnEkEnInco
|44.92
|6.27
|37.56
|+19.28
|+105.5
|40BiPS&PVix
|52.58
|18.25
|39.00
|+19.68
|+101.8
|41ManningNap
|15
|3.94
|.99
|3.50
|+1.76
|+101.1
|42GoldFldsLtd
|14.12
|3.79
|13.09
|+6.49
|+
|98.3
|43LejuHldgs
|6.96
|1.03
|3.98
|+1.97
|+
|98.0
|44Kinrossg
|72
|9.38
|2.72
|9.37
|+4.63
|+
|97.7
|45ArcusBiosc
|37.41
|8.55
|19.68
|+9.58
|+
|94.9
|46VirginGalac
|42.49
|9.06
|22.45
|+10.90
|+
|94.4
|47TortoiseAcq
|34.67
|9.50
|19.33
|+9.34
|+
|93.5
|48Sogou
|62
|8.70
|2.95
|8.62
|+4.07
|+
|89.5
|49iPtShTmFut
|78.84
|13.15
|28.52
|+13.40
|+
|88.6
|50PrSVixST
|64.56
|10.80
|23.44
|+11.01
|+
|88.6
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1CgpVelLongCr
|15.93
|.16
|.16
|—14.03
|—
|98.8
|2EtrMtgREIT
|15.87
|.20
|.21
|—14.10
|—
|98.5
|3UBS3xLngCrd
|15.57
|.18
|.21
|—13.63
|—
|98.5
|4Etrac2xMtg
|15.85
|.23
|.24
|—14.04
|—
|98.3
|5DirexEnBull
|18.62
|.50
|.60
|—16.90
|—
|96.6
|6IntelsatSA
|7.97
|.33
|.38
|—
|6.65
|—
|94.6
|7ProUlCrudrs
|553.25
|32.00
|28.90—482.60
|—
|94.3
|8Valarisplc
|7.76
|.29
|.39
|—
|6.17
|—
|94.0
|9TailoredBrnds
|1
|4.75
|.30
|.30
|—
|3.84
|—
|92.7
|10MSJCP97
|6.35
|.45
|.48
|—
|5.41
|—
|91.9
|11vjHertzGlbl
|20.85
|.40
|1.45
|—14.30
|—
|90.8
|12DrxRegBkBull
|53.68
|3.50
|4.90
|—47.35
|—
|90.6
|13JustEnergpfA
|11.79
|.94
|1.00
|—
|8.90
|—
|89.9
|14WhitingPet
|8.70
|.25
|.78
|—
|6.56
|—
|89.4
|15CBLAssocpfE
|5.09
|.30
|.52
|—
|4.17
|—
|89.0
|16CBLAscpfD
|5.40
|.32
|.55
|—
|4.41
|—
|89.0
|17PhelpsSelEn
|4.14
|.20
|.45
|—
|3.38
|—
|88.3
|18CpBkdTrJCP
|5.32
|.50
|.60
|—
|4.36
|—
|88.0
|19CortsJCP
|5.63
|.60
|.60
|—
|4.33
|—
|87.8
|20ChespkEnpfD
|21.83
|1.64
|2.52
|—17.98
|—
|87.7
|21CabcoJCP97
|6.45
|.66
|.67
|—
|4.73
|—
|87.7
|22CCMLP&Inf
|6.90
|.55
|.88
|—
|5.46
|—
|86.2
|23CortsJCP97
|6.20
|.70
|.76
|—
|4.67
|—
|86.0
|24Etr2xHombldr
|80.89
|8.44
|8.44
|—48.42
|—
|85.2
|25BigBk3xLev
|81.58
|7.04
|11.84
|—67.34
|—
|85.0
|26CSMthlyMtg
|28.35
|.52
|3.85
|—21.73
|—
|84.9
|27EtracSPMLP
|28.88
|1.92
|3.95
|—21.27
|—
|84.4
|28EtrCrudeOil
|37.98
|4.36
|5.77
|—30.89
|—
|84.3
|29Etr2xLevLong
|15.48
|.51
|2.43
|—12.71
|—
|84.0
|30ETr2xBDC
|15.32
|.80
|2.44
|—12.67
|—
|83.9
|31NobleCorp
|1.58
|.12
|.21
|—
|1.02
|—
|83.2
|32EtracWFxEn
|18.46
|1.00
|2.100
|—14.81
|—
|83.2
|33VelDailyInv
|51.40
|5.00
|7.45
|—36.63
|—
|83.1
|34GSMLPEn
|3.62
|.44
|.57
|—
|2.79
|—
|83.0
|35DenburyRes
|1.68
|.16
|.24
|—
|1.17
|—
|82.9
|36Hi-Crush
|1
|.98
|.14
|.15
|—
|.73
|—
|82.8
|37CBLAssoc
|1.08
|.18
|.18
|—
|.87
|—
|82.6
|38EtrMLPInfr
|22.64
|2.89
|3.70
|—17.06
|—
|82.2
|39SeacorMarine
|14.10
|1.46
|2.46
|—11.33
|—
|82.2
|40DirxAeroBll
|72.28
|5.07
|10.38
|—47.18
|—
|82.0
|41AGMtgeIT
|11
|16.69
|1.46
|2.79
|—12.63
|—
|81.9
|42NuvEnMLP
|8.49
|.65
|1.43
|—
|6.33
|—
|81.6
|43AmplifyEngy
|8
|7.58
|.49
|1.22
|—
|5.39
|—
|81.5
|44TortoiseMLP
|9.97
|.43
|1.81
|—
|7.55
|—
|80.7
|45CorEngInfr
|4
|47.56
|7.32
|8.76
|—35.95
|—
|80.4
|46PanhdlO&G
|3
|11.38
|2.10
|2.20
|—
|9.01
|—
|80.4
|47DirSOXBear
|38.50
|4.05
|4.17
|—16.92
|—
|80.2
|48PrinSpePfd
|103.54
|19.68
|19.92
|—80.76
|—
|80.2
|49GSMLPInco
|5.48
|.65
|1.00
|—
|4.02
|—
|80.1
|50AshfordHTpfH
|23.00
|2.50
|4.42
|—17.58
|—
|79.9
|—————————
