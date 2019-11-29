https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/business/article/UPS-AND-DOWNS-14871535.php
UPS AND DOWNS
|NEW
|YORK
|(AP)
|—The
|following
|list
|shows
|the
|NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
|gone
|up
|the
|most
|and
|down
|the
|most
|based
|on
|percent of change for 2018.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
|Name
|PE High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|Pct.
|1
|NanoViricid
|3.89
|.16
|2.76 + 2.56 +1277.5
|2
|Hemispherx
|.34
|.09
|1.86 + 1.68 + 927.6
|3
|YumaEngy
|.57
|.10
|1.38 + 1.23 + 820.0
|4
|Glowpoint
|.18
|.12
|.99 +
|.86 + 683.3
|5
|MilestoneSci
|1.41
|.29
|1.32 +
|.99 + 297.6
|6
|IntelligSys
|56.24 13.00 43.54 +30.62 + 237.0
|7
|Pfenex
|11.39
|3.13 10.38 + 7.19 + 225.4
|8
|CentrusEngy
|8.00
|1.57
|5.42 + 3.73 + 220.7
|9
|Intellicheck
|6.97
|2.02
|6.81 + 4.67 + 218.2
|10
|DGSE Cos
|35
|1.68
|.37
|1.40 +
|.94 + 204.3
|11
|BioPharmX
|.18
|.07
|.33 +
|.22 + 202.8
|12
|VolitionRX
|6.84
|1.89
|5.38 + 3.57 + 197.2
|13
|GlobalScape
|71
|14.25
|4.39 12.70 + 8.22 + 183.5
|14
|TanzRoyEx g
|.94
|.25
|.94 +
|.59 + 168.6
|15
|Cel-Sci
|9.93
|2.37
|7.62 + 4.75 + 165.5
|16
|SilvrcupMet
|5.12
|1.96
|5.12 + 3.02 + 143.8
|17
|InfuSystem
|8.42
|3.33
|8.36 + 4.92 + 143.0
|18
|RetractblTch
|1.47
|.56
|1.40 +
|.81 + 135.3
|19
|Ballantyne
|3.54
|1.15
|2.70 + 1.55 + 134.8
|20
|RafaelHldg
|30.86
|7.87 18.10 +10.17 + 128.2
|21
|LGL Group
|45
|14.87
|6.00 13.80 + 7.70 + 126.2
|22
|Pedevco
|2.90
|.68
|1.62 +
|.86 + 114.0
|23
|MatinasBio
|1.50
|.57
|1.23 +
|.64 + 106.7
|24
|RegHlthPr pfA
|6.55
|2.00
|4.16 + 2.10 + 101.8
|25
|UQM Tech
|1.71
|.85
|1.71 +
|.86 + 101.2
|26
|IsoRay
|.63
|.29
|.60 +
|.30 + 100.0
|27
|Electromed
|28
|10.99
|4.75
|9.86 + 4.77 +
|93.7
|28
|AlexcoRes g
|2.81
|.86
|1.76 +
|.82 +
|87.2
|29
|FlexibleSolu
|10
|4.74
|1.26
|2.44 + 1.09 +
|80.4
|30
|Reeds
|4.05
|2.05
|3.70 + 1.63 +
|78.7
|31
|Air Inds
|1.55
|.73
|1.26 +
|.55 +
|76.5
|32
|NovaGold g
|7.95
|3.42
|6.96 + 3.01 +
|76.2
|33
|KelsoTech g
|1.66
|.41
|.75 +
|.32 +
|73.4
|34
|PowerREIT
|11.20
|5.10
|9.52 + 3.92 +
|70.0
|35
|EllomayCap
|13.86
|7.64 12.80 + 4.98 +
|63.7
|36
|DeltaApparel
|28.33 17.06 27.98 +10.75 +
|62.4
|37
|WstnCop&G gs
|.83
|.43
|.73 +
|.28 +
|62.2
|38
|CondorHosp rs
|20 11.11
|6.68 11.05 + 4.16 +
|60.4
|39
|NRC GrpHld
|13.23
|7.01 12.24 + 4.59 +
|60.0
|40
|AcmeUnit
|17
|23.58 14.00 22.19 + 7.94 +
|55.7
|41
|IT TechPck
|3
|1.30
|.45
|.98 +
|.35 +
|54.7
|42
|AsteriasBioth
|1.22
|.55
|.95 +
|.33 +
|52.4
|43
|ImpacMtg
|8.03
|2.81
|5.75 + 1.97 +
|52.1
|44
|CaldeoniaMn
|8.68
|5.01
|7.88 + 2.62 +
|49.9
|45
|LadenThalFn
|4.02
|1.81
|3.49 + 1.16 +
|49.8
|46
|IEC Elec
|8.95
|5.00
|8.54 + 2.82 +
|49.3
|47
|CastleBrds
|1.27
|.44
|1.26 +
|.41 +
|48.1
|48
|VirnetX
|8.47
|2.34
|3.53 + 1.13 +
|47.1
|49
|PlymthInds
|20.00 12.40 18.54 + 5.93 +
|47.0
|50
|MAG Silver g
|14.00
|7.24 10.69 + 3.39 +
|46.4
|DOWNS
|Name
|PE High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|Pct.
|1
|DPW Hldg rs
|60.00
|.65
|.93 —79.07 —
|98.8
|2
|McClatchy
|8.03
|.29
|.36 — 7.29 —
|95.3
|3
|TransEnterix
|3.33
|.20
|.20 — 2.06 —
|91.1
|4
|LilisEngy
|2.25
|.13
|.15 — 1.22 —
|89.1
|5
|iBio
|1.40
|.05
|.11 —
|.64 —
|85.3
|6
|SanchezMid
|1
|3.60
|.27
|.28 — 1.44 —
|83.7
|7
|Inuvo
|1.75
|.19
|.28 —
|.79 —
|74.2
|8
|ZomedicaPh
|1.27
|.20
|.34 —
|.89 —
|72.1
|9
|NobilisHlth
|.55
|.10
|.12 —
|.30 —
|70.7
|10
|IndiaGlCap n
|3.09
|.75
|.77 — 1.68 —
|68.6
|11
|eMagin
|1.09
|.25
|.34 —
|.70 —
|67.5
|12
|NuverEnvSol
|14.05 2.57
|2.83 — 5.37 —
|65.5
|13
|Cohen&Co
|9.50
|2.90
|3.00 — 5.43 —
|64.4
|14
|Myomo Inc
|1.80
|.43
|.52 —
|.92 —
|63.9
|15
|DocumntSec
|1.99
|.25
|.27 —
|.46 —
|62.6
|16
|RingEnergy
|6
|6.60
|1.23
|1.92 — 3.16 —
|62.2
|17
|PolyMetM g
|.91
|.29
|.31 —
|.50 —
|61.8
|18
|BarnwellInd
|1.64
|.30
|.53 —
|.80 —
|60.0
|19
|22ndCentury
|2.88
|.70
|1.03 — 1.46 —
|58.6
|20
|TransatlPet
|1.43
|.35
|.44 —
|.60 —
|57.7
|21
|Libbey Inc
|5.85
|1.45
|1.73 — 2.15 —
|55.4
|22
|Ashford
|66.40 19.43 23.56 —28.34 —
|54.6
|23
|AltisourceAsst
|42.00
|7.60 13.60 —16.09 —
|54.2
|24
|GranTierra g
|2.64
|.92
|1.02 — 1.15 —
|53.0
|25
|AgeX Thera
|5.10
|1.29
|1.42 — 1.57 —
|52.5
|26
|ComstockM
|.28
|.03
|.07 —
|.07 —
|49.6
|27
|GoldStdV g
|1.38
|.59
|.65 —
|.60 —
|48.2
|28
|CoreMolding
|9.00
|2.80
|3.69 — 3.42 —
|48.1
|29
|Enservco
|.72
|.14
|.20 —
|.18 —
|47.3
|30
|Tengasco
|1.35
|.50
|.53 —
|.42 —
|44.2
|31
|BlonderTLab
|1.51
|.60
|.62 —
|.48 —
|43.7
|32
|EmersonR hs
|1.45
|.74
|.82 —
|.62 —
|43.1
|33
|UnivSecInst
|1.95
|.35
|.62 —
|.44 —
|41.1
|34
|Globalstar
|.73
|.34
|.39 —
|.25 —
|39.1
|35
|GrtPanSilv g
|1.19
|.42
|.44 —
|.27 —
|38.3
|36
|Aerocentury
|1
|12.92
|3.06
|5.92 — 3.65 —
|38.2
|37
|CynergisTek
|5.00
|2.44
|3.02 — 1.72 —
|36.3
|38
|GeeGroupInc
|2.04
|.36
|.48 —
|.22 —
|31.7
|39
|SparkNtSE wi
|17.64
|4.85
|5.42 — 2.46 —
|31.2
|40
|EngyFuels grs
|3.73
|1.50
|1.98 —
|.87 —
|30.5
|41
|ActiniumPhm
|.71
|.19
|.27 —
|.12 —
|30.2
|42
|AlmadenM
|.90
|.43
|.47 —
|.20 —
|29.9
|43
|FTE Netwk
|4.44
|.33
|1.65 —
|.69 —
|29.5
|44
|UraniumEng
|1.58
|.82
|.88 —
|.37 —
|29.4
|45
|AMCON Dis
|10 104.44 68.27 70.52 —29.23 —
|29.3
|46
|Zedge Inc n
|2.79
|1.33
|1.74 —
|.71 —
|29.1
|47
|TrinityPlace
|4.91
|2.90
|3.08 — 1.26 —
|29.0
|48
|USAntimony
|.80
|.35
|.41 —
|.17 —
|29.0
|49
|Alio Gold
|1.07
|.51
|.60 —
|.24 —
|28.2
|50
|CCA Inds
|2.48
|1.20
|1.59 —
|.61 —
|27.7
|—————————
