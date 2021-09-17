UN: Climate pledges put world on 'catastrophic pathway' FRANK JORDANS, Associated Press Sep. 17, 2021 Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 11:11 a.m.
BERLIN (AP) — The world is on a “catastrophic pathway” toward a hotter future unless governments make more ambitious pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions, the head of the United Nations said Friday.
A new U.N. report reviewing all the national commitments submitted by signatories of the Paris climate accord until July 30 found that they would result in emissions rising nearly 16% by 2030, compared with 2010 levels.