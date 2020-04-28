UMB: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $3.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The bank, based in Kansas City, Missouri, said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $309.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $272.4 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $275.9 million.

UMB shares have dropped 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $49.49, a decrease of 28% in the last 12 months.

