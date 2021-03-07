UK schools to reopen, backed by frequent virus testing KELVIN CHAN, Associated Press March 7, 2021 Updated: March 7, 2021 9:28 a.m.
1 of17 An empty classroom at Great Academy Ashton, as the school prepares for its reopening on March 8 after the latest lockdown curb the spread of coronavirus, in Ashton-Under-Lyne, England, Thursday, March 4, 2021. The school for approximately 1300 pupils aged 11 to 16 in Greater Manchester will have to conduct around 450 tests per day on pupils and staff in the first 2 weeks after the return of students on Monday. Jon Super/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 An isolation area prepared for any students or staff with Covid symptoms, at Great Academy Ashton, as the school prepares for its reopening on March 8 after the latest lockdown curb the spread of coronavirus, in Ashton-Under-Lyne, England, Thursday, March 4, 2021. The school for approximately 1300 pupils aged 11 to 16 in Greater Manchester will have to conduct around 450 tests per day on pupils and staff in the first 2 weeks after the return of students on Monday. Jon Super/AP Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17 COVID-19 self-test kits, at Great Academy Ashton, as the school prepares for its reopening on March 8 after the latest lockdown curb the spread of coronavirus, in Ashton-Under-Lyne, England, Thursday, March 4, 2021. The school for approximately 1300 pupils aged 11 to 16 in Greater Manchester will have to conduct around 450 tests per day on pupils and staff in the first 2 weeks after the return of students on Monday. Jon Super/AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, vials AstraZeneca vaccine ready to be used at the Wellcome Centre in London. Regulators in the U.K. and four other countries said Thursday March 4, 2021, they plan to fast-track the development and authorisation of modified COVID-19 vaccines to ensure drugmakers are able to move swiftly in targeting emerging variants of the coronavirus disease. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17 Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock during a visit to the Centre for Virus Research at Glasgow University in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday March 4, 2021. Regulators in the U.K. and four other countries said Thursday, they plan to fast-track the development and authorisation of modified COVID-19 vaccines to ensure drugmakers are able to move swiftly in targeting emerging variants of the coronavirus disease. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP) Jane Barlow/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 A Covid testing area is constructed at Great Academy Ashton, as the school prepares for its reopening on March 8 after the latest lockdown curb the spread of coronavirus, in Ashton-Under-Lyne, England, Thursday, March 4, 2021. The school with approximately 1300 pupils aged 11 to 16 in Greater Manchester will have to conduct around 450 tests per day on pupils and staff in the first 2 weeks after the return of students on Monday. Jon Super/AP Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17 David Waugh, right, principal of Great Academy Ashton walks in a Covid testing area, as the school prepares for its reopening on March 8 after the latest lockdown curb the spread of coronavirus, in Ashton-Under-Lyne, England, Thursday, March 4, 2021. The school for approximately 1300 pupils aged 11 to 16 in Greater Manchester will have to conduct around 450 tests per day on pupils and staff in the first 2 weeks after the return of students on Monday. Jon Super/AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 A student at Great Academy Ashton is taken through the Covid testing proceedure, as the school prepares for its reopening on March 8 after the latest lockdown curb the spread of coronavirus, in Ashton-Under-Lyne, England, Thursday, March 4, 2021. The school for approximately 1300 pupils aged 11 to 16 in Greater Manchester will have to conduct around 450 tests per day on pupils and staff in the first 2 weeks after the return of students on Monday. Jon Super/AP Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17 FILE - In this Thursday, March 4, 2021 file photo, students at Great Academy Ashton in Ashton-Under-Lyne, England, are taken through the COVID-19 testing procedure as the school prepares for its reopening on Monday March 8. British students, backed by a robust coronavirus testing program, are gearing up to return to school Monday after a two-month closure, in what Prime Minister Boris Johnson says is a plan to get the country “moving closer to a sense of normality.” Jon Super/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 A Covid testing area is constructed at Great Academy Ashton,, as the school prepares for its reopening on March 8 after the latest lockdown curb the spread of coronavirus, in Ashton-Under-Lyne, England, Thursday, March 4, 2021. The school with approximately 1300 pupils aged 11 to 16 in Greater Manchester will have to conduct around 450 tests per day on pupils and staff in the first 2 weeks after the return of students on Monday. Jon Super/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 A student at Great Academy Ashton is taken through the Covid testing proceedure as the school prepares for its reopening on March 8 after the latest lockdown curb the spread of coronavirus, in Ashton-Under-Lyne, England, Thursday, March 4, 2021. The school for approximately 1300 pupils aged 11 to 16 in Greater Manchester will have to conduct around 450 tests per day on pupils and staff in the first 2 weeks after the return of students on Monday. Jon Super/AP Show More Show Less
17 of17
LONDON (AP) — British students, backed by a robust coronavirus testing program, are gearing up to return to school Monday after a two-month closure, in what Prime Minister Boris Johnson says is a plan to get the country “moving closer to a sense of normality.”
The reopening of schools is the first step in the U.K. government's plan to gradually ease COVID-19 restrictions as the country's vaccination drive gains critical mass, with all restrictions lifted by June.