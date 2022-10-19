Minister departs UK govt in new blow to embattled Liz Truss

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss described herself as “a fighter and not a quitter” Wednesday as she faced down a hostile opposition and fury from her own Conservative Party over her botched economic plan.
Yet the grim faces of Conservative lawmakers behind her in the House of Commons suggested that Truss faces an uphill struggle to save her job. Within hours of Truss' appearance at the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions session, a senior member of her government left her post with a fusillade of criticism.