Twilio: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Twilio Inc. (TWLO) on Monday reported a loss of $116.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 79 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $448 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $404.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Twilio expects its results to range from a loss of 11 cents per share to a loss of 8 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $450 million to $455 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Twilio shares have more than tripled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $300.62, nearly tripling in the last 12 months.

