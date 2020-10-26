Trxade: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. (AP) _ Trxade Group, Inc. (MEDS) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $138,000.

The Land o' lakes, Florida-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $6.3 million in the period.

Trxade shares have decreased 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $6.20, an increase of 16% in the last 12 months.

