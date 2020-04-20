Triumph Bancorp: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Triumph Bancorp Inc. (TBK) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $4.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The bank, based in Dallas, said it had a loss of 18 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $82.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $70 million, which also missed Street forecasts.

Triumph Bancorp shares have fallen 35% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $24.80, a decrease of 16% in the last 12 months.

