Trimble: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) _ Trimble Navigation Ltd. (TRMB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $84.7 million.

The Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had net income of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 60 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The GPS manufacturer posted revenue of $792.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $719.7 million.

Trimble shares have climbed 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $53.03, a climb of 29% in the last 12 months.

