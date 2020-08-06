Tredegar: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Tredegar Corp. (TG) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $11.2 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 42 cents per share.

The plastic films maker posted revenue of $218.6 million in the period.

Tredegar shares have declined 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 5% in the last 12 months.

