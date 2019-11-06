TransMedics: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) _ TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 47 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $7.2 million in the period.

TransMedics expects full-year revenue in the range of $23.5 million to $25.5 million.

