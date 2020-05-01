Tompkins: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) _ Tompkins Financial Corp. (TMP) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $7.9 million.

The Ithaca, New York-based bank said it had earnings of 53 cents per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $82.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $71.9 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

Tompkins shares have decreased 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 16% in the last 12 months.

