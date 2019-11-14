Titan Pharmaceuticals: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) _ Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $947,000 in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit 19 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $2.82.

