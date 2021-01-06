The Latest: Germany: Shortages slow down vaccine rollout The Associated Press Jan. 6, 2021 Updated: Jan. 6, 2021 7:07 a.m.
1 of18 A healthcare worker, left, is administered a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at a mass vaccination center in Veghel, Netherlands, Wednesday Jan. 6, 2021. Nearly two weeks after most other European Union nations, the Netherlands on Wednesday began its COVID-19 vaccination program, with care home staff and frontline workers in hospitals first in line for the shot. (Piroschka van de Wouw/Pool via AP) Piroschka van de Wouw/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 Passengers wearing face-masks to reduce spread of the coronavirus, ride a canal ferry in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Thailand planned to expand testing to thousands of factories in a province next to Bangkok as it reported over 300 new virus cases around the country on Wednesday and one new death, an official said. Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP Show More Show Less
3 of18 Delivery drivers wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus walk along a staircase at an office and shopping complex in Beijing, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. China's Hebei province is enforcing stricter control measures following a further rise in coronavirus cases in the province, which is adjacent to the capital Beijing and is due to host events for next year's Winter Olympics. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less
4 of18 Performers rehearse near the Zhangjiakou National Ski Jumping Centre under construction for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou in northwestern China's Hebei province on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. China's Hebei province is enforcing stricter control measures following a further rise in coronavirus cases in the province, which is adjacent to the capital Beijing and is due to host events for next year's Winter Olympics. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 A passenger wearing a facemask stands next to a coronavirus prevention signboard posted at a canal ferry platform in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Thailand planned to expand testing to thousands of factories in a province next to Bangkok as it reported over 300 new virus cases around the country on Wednesday and one new death, an official said. Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP Show More Show Less
6 of18 A medical worker in a booth takes a sample from a man at a coronavirus testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less
7 of18 A medical worker in a booth tries to warm her hands under an electric heater at a coronavirus testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk on a street in Tokyo, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Koji Sasahara/AP Show More Show Less
9 of18 A health worker in a protective suit performs exercises with COVID-19 patients at the Patriot Candrabhaga stadium which was turned into isolation center in Bekasi on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, ,Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Achmad Ibrahim/AP Show More Show Less
10 of18 COVID-19 patients exercise at the Patriot Candrabhaga stadium which was recently turned into a virus isolation center in Bekasi on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Achmad Ibrahim/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 Health workers in protective suits perform exercises with COVID-19 patients at the Patriot Candrabhaga stadium recently turned into an isolation center for people showing symptoms of the virus in Bekasi on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, ,Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Achmad Ibrahim/AP Show More Show Less
12 of18 Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, the spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians, wearing a mask to help protect from the spread of the coronavirus, leads the Epiphany Mass at the Patriarchal Church of St. George in Istanbul, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Emrah Gurel/AP Show More Show Less
13 of18 German Chancellor Angela Merkel takes off her face mask as she prepares to lead the weekly cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany. (John MacDougall/Pool via AP) John MacDougall/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 A healthcare worker, left, is administered a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at a mass vaccination center in Veghel, Netherlands, Wednesday Jan. 6, 2021. Nearly two weeks after most other European Union nations, the Netherlands on Wednesday began its COVID-19 vaccination program, with care home staff and frontline workers in hospitals first in line for the shot. (Piroschka van de Wouw/Pool via AP) Piroschka van de Wouw/AP Show More Show Less
15 of18 A woman holds the empty container of the first used Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine used in The Netherlands at a mass vaccination center in Veghel, Wednesday Jan. 6, 2021. Nearly two weeks after most other European Union nations, the Netherlands on Wednesday began its COVID-19 vaccination program, with care home staff and frontline workers in hospitals first in line for the shot. (Piroschka van de Wouw/Pool via AP) Piroschka van de Wouw/AP Show More Show Less
16 of18 German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives to lead the weekly cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany. (John MacDougall/Pool via AP) John MacDougall/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 A woman wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus walks on an unseasonably cold day at an office and shopping complex in Beijing, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. China's Hebei province is enforcing stricter control measures following a further rise in coronavirus cases in the province, which is adjacent to the capital Beijing and is due to host events for next year's Winter Olympics. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18 A mid-turbinate nasal swab PCR test is administered at a same-day coronavirus testing site in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Los Angeles is the epicenter of California's surge that is expected to get worse in coming weeks when another spike is expected after people traveled or gathered for Christmas and New Year's. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less
BERLIN — Germany’s health minister is defending the slow start of the country’s vaccine campaign, saying he understands the desire for a faster rollout but that people should keep in mind that there is a global shortage of doses.
Health Minister Jens Spahn told reporters in Berlin on Wednesday that Germany expects to receive more than 5.3 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine by mid-February. If European regulators approve the Moderna vaccine, which they were considering in a meeting Wednesday, a further 2 million doses of that shot are expected to be delivered during the first quarter.
