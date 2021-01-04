The Latest: New Orleans schools go back to distance learning The Associated Press Jan. 4, 2021 Updated: Jan. 4, 2021 6:18 p.m.
1 of16 Vietnam veteran and Purple Heart recipient Alford Washington, Sr., receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from nurse Alanna Williams at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System's gymnasium in New Orleans, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. Washington was part of the Pathfinder Unit in Vietnam where he survived a plane crash that killed 7 people in Oct. 28, 1967. He said he had no concerns receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. (Sophia Germer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) SOPHIA GERMER/AP Show More Show Less
2 of16 A patient is injected with the coronavirus vaccine at a clinic in Strasbourg, eastern France, Monday Jan. 4, 2021. (Jean-François Badias / AP) Jean-Francois Badias/AP Show More Show Less
3 of16 Russian pensioner Galina Prokopieva, 72, wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus, picks up a bag with products brought by the volunteers, also wearing face masks and observe social distancing guidelines wait for an elevator in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. In the framework of Charitable action "New Year's Volunteers" of the "We Are Together" movement volunteers distribute food, medicine and other necessary things to elderly people. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less
4 of16 An employee of a vaccination centre draws the vaccine from a glass ampoule in Kiel, Germany, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. On Monday vaccinations against the coronavirus have started in the German state of Schleswig-Holstein. (Frank Molter/dpa via AP) Frank Molter/AP Show More Show Less
5 of16 Some people commute on the first business day of the year at a train station Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Monday vaccine approval was being speeded up and border controls beefed up to curb the spread of the coronavirus, and he promised to consider declaring a state of emergency. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
6 of16 A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks on a street in Beijing, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Wary of another wave of infections, China is urging tens of millions of migrant workers to stay put during next month's Lunar New Year holiday, usually the world's largest annual human migration. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less
7 of16 A smartphone seller wearing a face mask as a precaution against coronavirus outbreak waits for customers at a stall of a shopping mall in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Indonesia has reported more cases of the virus than any other countries in Southeast Asia and second in Asia only to India. Tatan Syuflana/AP Show More Show Less
8 of16 81-year-old Ursula Claassen receives a new coronavirus vaccination in Kiel, Germany, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. On Monday vaccinations against the coronavirus have started in the German state of Schleswig-Holstein. (Frank Molter/dpa via AP) Frank Molter/AP Show More Show Less
9 of16 Pupils arrive at Manor Park School and Nursery in Knutsford, England, as schools across England return after the Christmas break, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday insisted he has “no doubt” that schools are safe and urged parents to send their children back into the classroom Monday in areas of England where schools plan to reopen. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP) Martin Rickett/AP Show More Show Less
10 of16 Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has his temperature checked during a visit to Chase Farm Hospital in north London, Monday Jan. 4, 2021. Johnson warned Sunday that more onerous lockdown restrictions in England are likely in the coming weeks as the country reels from a coronavirus variant that has pushed infection rates to their highest recorded levels. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool Photo via AP) Stefan Rousseau/AP Show More Show Less
11 of16 Chairs are piled up outside a restaurant in Haffkrug at the Baltic Sea, Germany, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. To avoid the outspread of the new coronavirus all restaurants in Germany are closed. Michael Probst/AP Show More Show Less
12 of16 88-year-old Trevor Cowlett receives the Oxford University/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from nurse Sam Foster, at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford, England, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, on the first day of rolling out the newly approved jab. (Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP) Steve Parsons/AP Show More Show Less
13 of16 Chief nurse nurse Sam Foster holds a vial of the Oxford University/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford, England, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. England’s National Health Service says a retired maintenance manager has received the first injection of the new vaccine developed by between Oxford University and drug giant AstraZeneca. Dialysis patient Brian Pinker became the very first person to be vaccinated by the chief nurse at Oxford University Hospital. (Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP) Steve Parsons/AP Show More Show Less
14 of16 Chief nurse nurse Sam Foster prepares to administer a dose of the Oxford University/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford, England, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. England’s National Health Service says a retired maintenance manager has received the first injection of the new vaccine developed by Oxford University and drug giant AstraZeneca. Dialysis patient Brian Pinker became the very first person to be vaccinated by the chief nurse at Oxford University Hospital. (Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP) Steve Parsons/AP Show More Show Less
15 of16 82-year-old Brian Pinker receives the Oxford University/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from nurse Sam Foster at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford, England, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Pinker, a retired maintenance manager received the first injection of the new vaccine developed by between Oxford University and drug giant AstraZeneca. (Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP) Steve Parsons/AP Show More Show Less
16 of16 FILE- In this Monday Dec. 1, 2020, file photo the exterior of the European Medicines Agency is seen in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The European Commission defended its coronavirus vaccination strategy Monday amid growing criticism in member states about the slow rollout of COVID-19 shots across the region with 450 million inhabitants. Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less
NEW ORLEANS -- Public schools in New Orleans will go back to “distance learning” this week because of rising COVID-19 cases in the city.
The city’s school system said Monday that all pre-K through Grade 12 classes will go online by no later than Thursday. The public school system in New Orleans had implemented a return to in-class learning that began back in September.
Written By
The Associated Press