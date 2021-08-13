The Latest: Israel expands eligibility for booster vaccines The Associated Press Aug. 13, 2021 Updated: Aug. 13, 2021 7:39 a.m.
1 of20 A man receives a third Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from medical staff at a coronavirus vaccination center in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Israel is grappling with a surge of infections and urging people over age 60 to get a booster shot. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less
2 of20 National Disaster Medical System medical professionals listen as University of Mississippi Medical Center officials speak as to their temporary duties during a news conference and walk-thru of a COVID-19 mobile field hospital erected in a parking garage at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. NDMS will help staff the field unit which will have a mixture of inpatient and outpatient services and will serve as a resource for the entire state, not just UMMC. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less 3 of20
4 of20 FILE - In this June 14, 2020, file photo, medical workers attend to a COVID-19 patient in an intensive care unit at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen. . Hani Mohammed/AP Show More Show Less
5 of20 A man wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural depicting traditional opera face makeup in Beijing, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less 6 of20
7 of20 Francisca, right, 95, and Mercedes, 81, take part in a dance class at the Orpea Buenavista nursing home in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Once almost all of the elderly have been vaccinated, some residences are resuming some of the activities they organized before COVID, but maintaining a safe distance and wearing masks. Andrea Comas/AP Show More Show Less
8 of20 Visitors wearing face masks walk near benches which are taped off for the social distancing measures and a precaution against the coronavirus at a park in Anyang, South Korea, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Lee Jin-man/AP Show More Show Less 9 of20
10 of20 FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2021, file photo, spectators wait for competitors in the women's marathon at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Sapporo, Japan. The Tokyo Olympics are over, but it's still vacation season in Japan, and many are ignoring government pleas to avoid travel and stay away from bars and restaurants even as the coronavirus spikes at record levels. Shuji Kajiyama/AP Show More Show Less
11 of20 People celebrate after the Salt Lake County Council voted Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Salt Lake City, to overturn a school mask order for kids under the age of 12 issued early this week by the county’s top health official, Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less 12 of20
13 of20 People look on as educators, parents and medical professionals speak outside the Salt Lake County government building Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Salt Lake City, after the Salt Lake County Council voted to overturn a school mask order for kids under the age of 12 issued early this week by the county's top health official. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
14 of20 A student gets help with his mask from transitional kindergarten teacher Annette Cuccarese during the first day of classes at Tustin Ranch Elementary School in Tustin, Calif., on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP) Paul Bersebach/AP Show More Show Less 15 of20
16 of20 Emory & Henry incoming freshman RJ Brown from Louisa, Va., unloads items on move-in day at Emory & Henry College, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Emory, Va. Brown will be running track for the school. (David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier via AP) David Crigger/AP Show More Show Less
17 of20 New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Health Department Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno, far right, take turns at the podium as they stand next to a screen showing the current coronavirus vaccination rate around the city during a press conference at City Hall Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in New Orleans. (Chris Granger/The Advocate via AP) Chris Granger/AP Show More Show Less 18 of20
19 of20 A woman rests after receiving a third Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a coronavirus vaccination center in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Israel is grappling with a surge of infections and urging people over age 60 to get a booster shot. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less
20 of20
JERUSALEM — Israel is expanding its coronavirus booster shot program to people over the age of 50.
Israel was one of the world’s leaders in vaccinating its population early this year. But in recent weeks, it has seen a surge in cases involving the more transmissible delta variant, even among individuals who were thought to be fully vaccinated.
Written By
The Associated Press