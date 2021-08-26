The Latest: Black Caucus: Send 100M vaccines to Africa The Associated Press Aug. 26, 2021 Updated: Aug. 26, 2021 12:14 p.m.
WASHINGTON — Black lawmakers are urging President Joe Biden to donate 100 million more COVID-19 vaccines to Africa, where only 2% of the population is fully vaccinated and the death rate is the highest in the world.
“The longer it takes to vaccinate the world, the more variants we will see and the longer this pandemic will continue,” Reps. Barbara Lee and Karen Bass, California Democrats, wrote Biden on behalf of members of the influential Congressional Black Caucus.
Written By
The Associated Press