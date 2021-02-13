The Latest: Mexico to lower virus alert level in many states The Associated Press Feb. 13, 2021 Updated: Feb. 13, 2021 12:07 a.m.
MEXICO CITY __ Mexico is reducing its COVID-19 alert level in about half of the country’s states amid a drop in infections and hospitalizations in many places, including the capital.
Mexico City announced that starting next week gyms, indoor swimming pools and churches will be allowed to open and restaurants will be able to operate outdoors until 10 p.m. Mexico’s capital let shopping malls partially reopen this week.
