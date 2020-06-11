The Children's Place: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) _ The Children's Place Retail Stores Inc. (PLCE) on Thursday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $114.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Secaucus, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $7.86 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.96 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.35 per share.

The children's clothing and accessories chain posted revenue of $255.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $254.5 million.

The Children's Place shares have fallen 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 50% in the last 12 months.

