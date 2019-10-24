The Bancorp: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) _ The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $20.4 million.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based bank said it had earnings of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 38 cents per share.

The Bancorp shares have increased 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $10.15, a climb of 17% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TBBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TBBK