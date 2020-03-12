Tetraphase: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) _ Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Watertown, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $2.75 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $70.1 million, or $22.85 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.4 million.

The company's shares closed at $1.57. A year ago, they were trading at $24.80.

