Territorial Bancorp: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) _ Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $4.3 million.

The Honolulu-based bank said it had earnings of 47 cents per share.

The holding company for Territorial Savings Bank posted revenue of $18.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $16 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

Territorial Bancorp shares have declined 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $21.36, a drop of 27% in the last 12 months.

