BARRIO LAS FLORES BARRANQUILLA, Colombia (AP) _ Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $8.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Barrio Las Flores Barranquilla, Colombia-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 35 cents per share.