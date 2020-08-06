TechTarget: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) _ TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $4.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The operator of websites for information technology vendors posted revenue of $34.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, TechTarget said it expects revenue in the range of $34.5 million to $35.5 million.

TechTarget shares have risen 46% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $38.11, a climb of 78% in the last 12 months.

_____

