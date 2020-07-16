Tanzanian Gold: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TRX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents.

The company's shares closed at 95 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.04.

