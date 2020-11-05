TPG RE Finance Trust: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $32.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 42 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The commercial real estate finance company posted revenue of $69.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $48.5 million.

TPG RE Finance Trust shares have dropped 60% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $8.11, a fall of 60% in the last 12 months.

