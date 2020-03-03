TG Therapeutics: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $39.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 38 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 45 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $38,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $172.9 million, or $1.96 per share. Revenue was nearly unchanged at $152,000.

TG Therapeutics shares have climbed 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 94% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TGTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TGTX