CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ TC Energy Corporation (TRP) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $930.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 99 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 67 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The energy infrastructure company posted revenue of $2.24 billion in the period.

TC Energy shares have dropped 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen nearly 7% in the last 12 months.

