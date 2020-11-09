Synchronoss: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) _ Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) on Monday reported a loss of $5.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bridgewater, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and stock option expense, were 4 cents per share.

The mobile services company posted revenue of $68.6 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $2.98. A year ago, they were trading at $3.86.

