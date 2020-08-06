Switch: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) _ Switch Inc. (SWCH) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $5.1 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The data center operator posted revenue of $126.9 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $127.5 million.

Switch expects full-year revenue in the range of $507 million to $521 million.

Switch shares have increased 25% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $18.54, a rise of 38% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SWCH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SWCH